BATU PAHAT, Jan 3 — Police have asked the family members and the public to give the force the space and trust to conduct their investigations into the disappearance of single mother Mira Sharmila Samsusah, also known as Bella, since last month.

Batu Pahat Police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said investigations are still ongoing on the disappearance of the 32-year-old Bella, a single mother of two, since she was reported missing on December 16.

He urged the family members to be patient and let the police investigate.

“A detailed probe will be conducted from every angle and there are some things that we cannot divulge as they may hinder our investigation.

“We had previously arrested a 24-year-old man, believed to be her boyfriend, but he was released on police bail. We may still recall him, if necessary,” he said when contacted today.

So far, Ismail said five individuals have had their statements recorded and police are investigating the case under Section 365 of the Penal Code.

He said this when asked to comment on the latest development in connection with the woman’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, Bella’s sister, 36-year-old Norhisham, when met, said the family hoped that Bella would return home or be found.

She said that, as of today, various parties had contacted them to offer their services in searching for Bella through various means.

“Alhamdulilah, the whole of Malaysia is concerned about my sister’s disappearance, so much so that I have even been contacted by those from Sabah who are willing to come here (Batu Pahat) to help search for Bella.

“We have also met several uztaz (religious teachers) to get their views but, at the same time, we are leaving it to the police to carry out their investigations until Bella is found,” she said.

Bella, who has two children aged two and four, was reported missing on December 14 after she allegedly went out with her boyfriend to a laundry in the district and the family members lodged a police report on December 16. — Bernama