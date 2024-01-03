KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the Barisan Nasional (BN) parliamentary bloc has become a target to certain parties in the Opposition coalition to ensure success in any move to topple the existing government including the recent ‘Dubai Move’.

Ahmad said, unlike other parties in the unity government, BN MPs have an existing disloyalty to the party after GE14.

He explained that this was proven by a total of 16 BN MPs leaving the party since 2018 with 15 Umno MPs jumping the party to Bersatu, while another Malay party MP joined Parti Warisan.

Following this, the Umno Supreme Council member acknowledged the revelation by BN chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who confirmed the existence of the ‘Dubai Move’, after several MPs were contacted by certain key figures in the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He added that this is because the plotters realised that the effort could only be realised through a shift in the support of BN MPs, as their plan to gain the support of the Sarawak and Sabah party bloc has become increasingly difficult.

“First of all, they (plotters) cannot penetrate and gain the support of Sarawak and Sabah MPs.

“So they are targeting Umno MPs who are known to have a history of being undisciplined and disloyal to the party after GE14.

“That is why Umno and BN have required every election candidate to sign a party loyalty bond of RM100 million before they receive the letter of appointment as a candidate in GE15,” Ahmad was quoted saying.

“The loyalty bond is legally valid because it is enshrined under contract law. That’s why I consider this Dubai Move just a mirage that is impossible to realise.

“All BN MPs are aware that if they defect, they will have to pay a fine of RM100 million to the party. They also understand the fact that even if all 30 BN MPs switch their support, it still does not change the position of the Unity Government which now has the support of 152 MPs,” he told Malay daily Sinar Harian.