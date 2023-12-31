JOHOR BARU, Dec 31 — An Indonesian man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his older sister at a house in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, last week.

Said Afendi, 24, was charged with causing the death of Syarifah Ilawati, 42, at about 2am, on Dec 24. The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty, if convicted.

The accused nodded his head in understanding after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar, however, no confession was recorded as the murder case under the purview of the High Court.

Court fixed Feb 18 for mention and to obtain post-mortem and chemical reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.

On Dec 25, Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh was reported to have said that a foreign woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning (Dec 24). — Bernama