KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Federal Territory (FT) PAS Youth has today lodged a police report against Kuala Lumpur DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai over the latter’s call for the return of local council elections in Malaysia.

Its chief Azmer Syazwan Ahmad Suparmin alleged that Tan’s statement has ignited racial debates in social media and would cause disharmony among the public.

“Hence to prevent this matter from becoming a phenomenon or being championed by him, we had lodged a police report so that an investigation can be done against him to withdraw [his remark],” he told the press at Dang Wangi police station here.

He also reiterated the Islamist party’s rejection of reviving the election for local government authorities, claiming a gap among voters among FT federal constituencies.

According to Azmer Syazwan, the return of the third vote can only be done after considering the demographic of voters in Malaysia, especially in FT.

In his report, he urged authorities to investigate Tan under Section 298A of the Penal Code.

Section 298A handles attempts to cause “disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will” or acts that would prejudice the maintenance of harmony or unity on grounds of religion.

He also claimed Tan should be investigated under Section 233 Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for offences of using network facilities to make “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive” remarks.

Just yesterday, the FT PKR Youth lodged a police report against FT PAS for a racial claim on the voter composition for two federal seats in Kuala Lumpur, with its chief Mohammad Azfar Aza Azhar saying FT PAS commissioner Azhar Yahya had allegedly spread disinformation by claiming that Bandar Tun Razak and Lembah Pantai are dominated by non-Malay voters.

Islamist party PAS has in recent days vocally opposed the return of local council elections in Malaysia, claiming that it would lead to a loss in political power among Malay-Muslims.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, chided the Opposition’s fearmongering about local council elections targeted at Malay voters.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said the Malay community’s position in the country is secure, and the group should instead be encouraged to reach greater heights rather than being held back with a siege mentality.