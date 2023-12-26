KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Youth wing of Federal Territory (FT) PKR today lodged a police report against FT PAS for a racial claim on the voter composition for two federal seats in Kuala Lumpur.

The wing's chief Mohammad Azfar Aza Azhar told Malay Mail that FT PAS commissioner Azhar Yahya had allegedly spread disinformation by claiming that Bandar Tun Razak and Lembah Pantai are dominated by non-Malay voters.

"The police report concerns a post from PAS' X account opposing local council election, and claimed that Bandar Tun Razak and Lembah Pantai are dominated by non-Malays, referring to the Chinese community. This information is incorrect,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Azfar and his wing members had earlier at 4pm lodged the report at the Setapak police station.

He said contrary to the statement by Azhar, more than 59 per cent of the population in Lembah Pantai are Malays while Bandar Tun Razak has a 62 per cent Malay majority.

Azfar said the report is necessary to rectify the alleged disinformation and mitigate any interracial tensions arising from PAS' statement.

"So, how did PAS interpret the figures for the areas to become a Malay minority? That's why we lodged a police report so that action is taken to address this issue and prevent interethnic tension,” he said.

Yesterday, a post on PAS' X account cited Azhar warning that local council elections would result in an alleged monopoly by the ethnic Chinese.

Azhar cited DAP's alleged dominance in FT seats such as Kepong, Seputeh, Cheras, Bukit Bintang, and Segambut, and claimed that Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa, Lembah Pantai and Bandar Tun Razak are mixed seats dominated by non-Malays.

Islamist party PAS has in recent days vocally opposed the return of local council elections in Malaysia, claiming that it would lead to a loss in political power among Malay-Muslims.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chided the Opposition's fearmongering about local council elections targeted at Malay voters.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said the Malay community's position in the country is secure, and the group should instead be encouraged to reach greater heights rather than being held back with a siege mentality.