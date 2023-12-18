NILAI, Dec 18 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized fentanyl drugs weighing 807.9 kilogrammes worth RM44.4 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Air Cargo Complex, Sepang, on December 9.

Deputy director-general of Customs (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad said in the raid at about 12.30am, the department seized 36 boxes containing 72 aluminum bottles that had liquid substance believed to be fentanyl.

“This is our first seizure involving this type of drug which is 100 times more dangerous than morphine and 20 to 40 times stronger than heroin. If it is mixed with the xylazine, it will cause people to become like zombies,” he told reporters here today.

He said preliminary investigation found that the drugs arrived at the KLIA Cargo Complex from Mumbai International Airport on transit to Dubai.

Sazali said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to declare items containing drugs as fragrance compounds.

Meanwhile, he said that from January to November this year, JKDM foiled 398 drug cases involving RM294.37 million. — Bernama

