MELAKA, Dec 14 — Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is no longer the second choice for secondary school-level students to pursue tertiary education, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, said that graduates in the TVET stream now have great potential to become the country’s skilled workers in various fields, which promises better income and living standards for the future.

He said that, after being appointed as the council’s chairman, he upgraded the TVET stream by creating a collaboration between local TVET institutions and more than 200 industry players, consisting of leading companies and conglomerates, including Petronas, DRB Hicom, Gamuda Berhad, Turkish Aerospace Inc., TH Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences, and many more, in making TVET empowerment in Malaysia a success.

“We have also succeeded in creating a new TVET application system, known as UP_TVET, which works similarly to the University Central Unit (UPU) student recruitment portal.

“In a short time, this portal registered a record of 62,000 students applying for the TVET stream, compared with only 15,000 offers,” he said at the Imtiaz Ulul Albab Huffaz Graduation and Excellence Appreciation ceremony, here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ahmad Zahid said that, among the successes which can be witnessed through the National TVET Council, is transforming the field towards producing skilled Malaysians to meet the needs of the industry.

He said through the council, the government successfully established the TVET Secretariat, to coordinate programmes and courses in 1,344 TVET institutions nationwide.

“Why am I sharing about this TVET to all? The purpose is none other than that I want us all to see that this TVET stream is one of the streams that can be used by the students here, as an option to further their studies after completing school,” he said.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid who is also the minister of rural and regional development, said that he also proposed a learning module, based on the Islamic Education Appreciation Programme (PPI) 2.0, in 10,740 kindergartens under the Department of Community Development (Kemas) nationwide.

He said that the module is an added value to the existing Islamic Education curriculum, involving collaboration between the Pahang Foundation, the Coalition of the National Association of Tahfiz Al-Quran Institutions Foundation (Pinta Foundation) and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

He added that the way he was inspired to develop Islamic appreciation for children at an early age was similar to the time when he decided to develop the Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab.

“Therefore, through Kemas, I realise this aspiration by establishing Pre-Tahfiz Kemas nationwide, with the target of producing 100,000 young huffaz by 2026.

“I hope that the next generation will not only have high knowledge and skills, but also have morals and a noble personality, capable of defending Islamic values and the norms of Malaysian society with noble character,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a video clip, Ahmad Zahid urged the students of the religious school to translate the lessons learned by practising them, thus building a new generation which they will lead later. — Bernama