KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Dewan Negara unanimously passed the Supply Bill 2024 today after eight days of debate and winding up following its presentation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Dewan Negara on Nov 29.

Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced the matter after the bill’s third reading.

The bill involves an allocation of RM393.8 billion, and is the biggest budget ever tabled in the history of the country.

The total includes RM303.8 billion for operating expenditure, RM90 billion for development expenditure and RM2 billion for contingency savings.

Advertisement

The budget, with the theme ‘Economic Reforms, Empowering the People’, was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 27. — Bernama