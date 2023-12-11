PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — The number of Covid-19 cases in the country increased to 6,796 in the 48th Epidemiological Week (ME48/2023) from Nov 26 to Dec 2 from 3,626 in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the rate of Covid-19 patient admission to health facilities, including for suspected cases, was 3.5 per 100,000 population, with 1.0 per 100,000 population having mild symptoms.

For ME48/2023, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed occupancy for Covid-19 cases was 0.8 per cent while the occupancy rate for non-critical cases was 1.1 per cent.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said as of ME48/2023, 72.9 per cent of the Variant of Concern (VOC) detected was of the Omicron variant, followed by 26.2 per cent of Delta and the rest of Beta and Alpha.

"So far no new variant has been detected in Malaysia and there are no signs that variants transmitted locally were more infectious or caused more serious diseases,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the situation in Malaysia was still under control and did not burden the existing healthcare facility.

"An increase in Covid-19 cases was reported globally, including in Malaysia and neighbouring countries. The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to regularly monitor the Covid-19 situation and variants and be prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

He advised the public to take preventive measures, including maintaining a high level of personal hygiene, frequently washing hands with water and soap or practising sanitisation and TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek) if they are symptomatic.

Covid-19 patients especially high-risk groups should quickly consult a doctor for further treatment if their symptoms worsen and symptomatic individuals should rest at home and avoid going to crowded places.

Symptomatic individuals should wear a face mask if they have to go to a public place while high-risk groups like senior citizens, chronic patients, immunocompromised individuals and pregnant women are also encouraged to wear a face mask.

Covid-19 positive individuals who are high risk can get the Paxlovid antiviral treatment at the nearest Health Clinic to reduce the risk of developing complications from serious infections. — Bernama