KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The three-day Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme has achieved its objective of spreading and promoting government initiatives and policies to Malaysians, with over 230,000 visitors attending the programme at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium here since last Friday.

The organising secretariat said that the high number of visitors was a clear indication that the programme was not a wasted effort but successfully managed to ease the way the government deals with the public as it gathered over 100 services in one location.

Visitors are seen taking part in the activities provided by the booths during the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium December 10, 2023. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

After having administrated the country for a year, the unity government’s programme is timely as it provides the public to evaluate the performance of every ministry themselves and to provide suggestions in matters they deem necessary.

The approach of such a programme, which gathered all ministries under ‘one roof’, is really suitable as it saved the public time in obtaining the services they needed without having to travel back and forth repeatedly.

The Mega Madani Sale held in conjunction with the programme, with necessities offered at discounts of up to 30 per cent, was a hit with visitors, with many stating that it would help in reducing their expenditure.

Many visitors also took opportunity of the discount for traffic summons offered by the Royal Malaysian Police to settle their summons during the three-day programme, along with the offer to swap old motorcycle helmets for new ones by the Road Transport Department.

In light of the success of the programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that it would be continued at the state level, with Selangor being the first state to host the programme in January next year.

In his speech during the close of the programme today, he expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in the programme, and stated that its success was the result of the entire Madani society and its leadership coming together.

A total of 36 service booths by various ministries and agencies were available offering 102 services directly to visitors throughout the three-day period. — Bernama