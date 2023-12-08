KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Despite promising reforms, the government has continued to use wide-sweeping and vague laws like the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 in an attempt to rein in critical views, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) asserted today.

Speaking at the release of its Malaysia Human Rights Report 2023, Suaram documentation and monitoring coordinator Janelle Tan said police opened 17 investigations under the Sedition Act, but only used it in court in three instances.

“Through media monitoring efforts, we have uncovered 20 cases involving 17 individuals,” she said of its research on the sedition cases.

She added that there were 55 investigations under the CMA, but only five people were charged with it this year.

