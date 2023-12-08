GEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — A total 590,000 people in Penang will be affected by a scheduled water supply interruption from January 10 to 14 next year.

State exco Zairil Khir Johari said this is to allow urgent pipe repairs by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

“This is unavoidable as there are some waterwork parts that have not been replaced in 50 years and they have been leaking,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

The Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Development Committee chairman added that the two main valves at WTP were supposed to be replaced in the last two years but they could not find an appropriate time to do so.

He said the WTP shutdown will only be for 24 hours to facilitate the valve replacement and other repair works.

“There will be a gradual resumption of water supply after the repair works so some consumers will get supply in 48 hours but those further down the line may only get supply later, worst-case scenario, in 96 hours,” he said.

This meant that not all consumers will have water disruption for the whole four days as water supply will resume in stages after 48 hours, he said.

The WTP shutdown and water disruption is to facilitate the replacement of two main valves in WTP that were leaking.

At the same time, Zairil said ancillary water works projects will also be conducted at 22 locations throughout the state.

“This is to minimise multiple disruptions, so we take the opportunity to repair the other parts in 22 locations,” he said.

He said the leakages has led to significant water loss (non-revenue water) so the repair works will reduce the NRW.

Currently, PBAPP records 28.6 per cent of NRW monthly.

The shutdown will affect 590,000 registered water consumers in both the island and the mainland, Seberang Perai, including non-domestic consumers in industrial areas.

“We don’t want to delay these repair works any further, if we delay, the leaking parts may suddenly malfunction and this would cause sudden water disruption without any early warnings,” he said.

He said with this scheduled water supply interruption, consumers are given a month’s notice to prepare.

The pink areas in Seberang Perai are the places affected by the water supply disruption from January 10 to 14. — Picture courtesy of PBAPP

Zairil said local government state exco H’ng Mooi Lye will assist during that period to dispatch water tankers to affected areas, especially low-rise areas and hospitals.

“High rise buildings will have water tanks to last 48 hours so if they use water prudently, their water supply may last till water supply resumption,” he said.

As for factories and hotels, he said these buildings too are required to have water tanks that could last 48 hours.

Zairil advised car wash centres and laundromats not to operate during that period between January 10 and 14.

He also advised consumers, even those with water supply, to save water during that period.

The areas affected by the water supply disruption included a majority of Seberang Perai while on the island, the areas affected are Pulau Tikus, George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor, Bukit Jambul, Relau, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Batu Maung, Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau.

Zairil said Air Itam, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang were not affected as these areas get water supply from the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam.

*Editor’s note: An earlier report saying 2.36 million people are expected to be affected was erroneously and has since been corrected. Malay Mail apologises for the error.