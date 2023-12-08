KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Former lead prosecutor in deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption case, Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, was among the nine individuals who were appointed as High Court Judicial Commissioners today.

Raja Rozela, who hails from Kedah, was also former director of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) prosecution division before her retirement in August.

She received her appointment letter from Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, and took her oath in front of her and Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidin Md Diah, Court of Appeal Tan Sri Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Raja Rozela had led the prosecution team since Zahid’s Yayasan Akalbudi trial began on November 18, 2019 and throughout the time that 99 prosecution witnesses were called to testify at the trial.

Raja Rozela was also still the lead prosecutor when six defence witnesses including Zahid himself testified during the trial.

The last time that Raja Rozela appeared in court for Zahid’s case was on April 10 this year, which was when the High Court was informed of Ahmad Zahid’s submission of a second representation letter to the attorney general on the case and during which the case was postponed to August while the AGC studied his representation and awaited the outcome of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) planned further investigation into the case.

