KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced today the completion of 40 motorcycle shelters on highways nationwide that were part of the Bitara Madani initiative to help motorcycle riders seek shelter during a storm.

The construction was in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), which involved 33 highway concessionaires.

“A total of 472 shelters are to be built of which 353 are completed. From the remaining 119, we promised to finish 40 and we have done so as of today. The rest will be finished by 2024,” Nanta said today during the announcement ceremony at Km11 towards Subang on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

Apart from that, Nanta reiterated his stance that all future highways should have a mandatory requirement of a dedicated motorcycle lane to improve rider safety.

