PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Checks have shown that the video of an individual proposing the establishment of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Israel was a December 2021 clip which has been circulated again, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Checks show that it is from YouTube (clip) ‘Malaysia And Israel — From Enemies To Allies?’. Based on YouTube searches, the video was created on December 17, 2021, not 2023. That was two years ago, when I was not a minister,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) here today.

Fahmi said the question of why no action was taken over the viral video should be directed to the Home Minister and the Communications and Multimedia Minister at that time.

The viral video on social media features an individual named ‘Victor Yong Jen Ong’ who wanted diplomatic ties to be established between Malaysia and Israel, which is against government policy.

Fahmi advised the public to check the authenticity of any video they received and whether it was an old clip which has gone viral again.

Asked about netizens’ concerns that personal particulars for redeeming the RM100 eMadani might fall into the wrong hands, Fahmi gave an assurance that personal data used for the extension of this aid would not be abused by any quarters.

Applications for eMadani opened on December 4 and about 10 million Malaysians earning less than RM100,000 a year are eligible for the government aid. — Bernama