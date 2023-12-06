KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said that the government will organise a Unity Government Convention at the state level, beginning next year.

He said the purpose of the convention is to further enhance understanding and cooperation between the political parties in the unity government.

“In order to further enhance understanding and cooperation between the parties that make up the unity government of Malaysia, the meeting agreed to organise a convention of the Malaysian unity government at the state level starting January 2024,” he said in a statement after the Umno Supreme council meeting at Menara Dato Onn, here.

He also announced that Umno will organise a special colloquium to empower the Malay agenda.

Advertisement

“For the Malay agenda to continue to be empowered, Umno on January 6, 2024, will hold a special colloquium in conjunction with the Bumiputera Economic Congress which will present new economic directions and offers for the Malays in this country,” he said.

On May 14, the federal government organised a Unity Government National Convention 2023 where political parties that make up the government convened together.