IPOH, Dec 5 — Perak’s unsold housing property in 2022 totalled 2,312 units, according to the data from the National Property Information Centre (Napic).

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said that the majority of the unsold houses are priced RM200,000 and above.

“The Napic report also shows that condominium or apartment type houses are the highest contributors to unsold house data in the state, which is 1,203 units or 52.03 per cent.

“Kinta district has the highest unsold houses at 1,065 units, followed by Manjung district, 498; and Kampar district, 328.

“The district that recorded the lowest number of unsold housing is Bagan Datuk which is nine units, while Perak Tengah and Selama districts have no unsold houses,” she said in the Perak State Legislative Assembly today.

Ng was replying to Menglembu assemblyman Chaw Kam Foon who wanted to know the unsold housing properties in Perak.

Citing Napic data, Ng said that Perakians prefer to buy houses priced below RM100,000, which in the low-cost category.

She said the data shows that there are no unsold housing properties in that particular price category in Perak.

Ng also said that the state government has implemented the Perak Housing Policy for land areas exceeding 8.094 hectares to overcome the problems of unsold houses in the state.

“Developers are also required to build 40 percent of affordable housing development which includes the construction of Rumah Perakku I, Rumah Perakku II and Rumah Perakku III.

“The remaining 60 percent is allowed for open price house construction by the developer,” she said.

Ng added that the state government also provides incentives to developers to encourage the development of Rumah Perakku, which is a reduction in development and premium charges for the issuance of Rumah Perakku I’s and Rumah Perakku II’s titles.