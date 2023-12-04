PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — A total of 102 government services will be accessible under one roof in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme which will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds from December 8 to 10.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (KSN) highlighted that the programme is being organised with the primary goal of directly communicating and disseminating government policies, to enhance public understanding.

“We are delivering these (services) directly, excluding any entertainment or celebratory aspect, “ he said in a recent interview with the media in conjunction with the one-year administration of the Unity Government.

With an anticipated attendance of over 200,000 visitors during the three-day programme, Mohd Zuki said the various planned initiatives that will benefit attendees, include career opportunities and service counters operated by ministries and government agencies.

Advertisement

“There will be diverse services available, including job interviews arranged by the Ministry of Human Resources there,” he said.

Among the direct services offered are counters for the registration of Rahmah Cash Contributions under the Ministry of Finance and application for Unclaimed Money under the Accountant-General’s Department.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital will be providing various online services through My Digital Service platform, data recovery assistance and consultations on personal data protection, scams, and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Mobile services will also be available, including counters set up by the police for traffic summons payment and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s counters to allow visitors to register their grievances, seek advice or report on unfair trade practices.

Mohd Zuki Ali added that traffic congestion is anticipated on December 8 due to the 2023 Malaysia Cup final match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

As such, commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and to utilise public transportation options such as bus and the light rail transit (LRT) services or to car pool, considering potential delays and increased traffic volume in the vicinity of the stadium on that day.

Intermediate bus passenger pick-up and drop-off services are provided at various locations, including Astro Bukit Jalil, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Taman Sri Endah (Endah Parade Bus Stop), and Jalan Inovasi 2, Taman Teknologi Malaysia. This service operates from 7am to 4pm.

He also recommended enhancing the frequency of public transport, including LRT and intermediate buses, on December 8. — Bernama