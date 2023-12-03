BANGKOK, Dec 3 — A group of 83 Thais and three Malaysians who are stranded in Laukkaing, northern Myanmar following unrest in the region will be flown to Bangkok tomorrow.

In a statement, the Thai Foreign Ministry said the Royal Thai Embassy (RTE) in Yangon, coordinating with relevant agencies and friendly nations, has successfully assisted the group to evacuate from Laukkaing.

“The group has now safely departed Myanmar and will be flown to Thailand by a Thai Lion Air chartered flight and is expected to arrive at 1.40am (local time) tomorrow.

“The Police will facilitate their entry procedures, and begin screening for human trafficking via the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) as well as for criminal records,” it said.

Bernama was made to understand that there are three Malaysians in the group who will be arriving at Don Mueang International Airport on Monday.

Following the intensified fighting between the Myanmar junta and ethnic armed groups, Thailand evacuated more than 200 Thai nationals from Laukkaing.

On December 1, a total of 121 Malaysians, aged between 20s and 50s, mostly victims of job scams stranded in Laukkaing were evacuated and brought home.

They were flown home to Malaysia via a special AirAsia flight from Kunming, China and it included an Indonesian citizen who had been stranded in Laukkaing as well. — Bernama