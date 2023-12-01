IPOH, Dec 1 — Perak recorded a total of nine accidents at quarry sites around the state from 2022 to 2023, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that five casualties and two injuries were reported in the nine accidents.

“The accidents include seven cases of rock fall incidents where four individuals were killed and one injured, one incident of lorry tyre explosion where a worker was injured and another incident of lorry operator killed after getting stuck on a lorry,” he said.

Saarani was replying to the oral question asked by the Malim Nawar assemblyman V. Bavani on the statistics of quarry accidents from 2022 to 2023.

Saarani also explained that the operation of a quarry requires a Quarrying Scheme Approval Letter (SKSK) or Mining Operation Certificate Approval Letter (SKSPM) which will be issued by the Perak Minerals and Geosciences Department (JMG) Malaysia.

“Applications to obtain SKSK or SKSPM will be brought for consideration by the Perak State Quarry Advisory Committee established under the Perak Quarry Policy 2004 which is jointly chaired by the State Lands and Minerals (PTG) director and the Perak JMG director.

“The committee also includes representatives from the Environmental Department, Occupational Health and Safety Department, Public Works Department, Forestry Department, Royal Malaysian Police, PlanMalaysia@Perak, District and Land Office and relevant local authorities,” he added.

Saarani said that the committee, which convenes four times a year, will examine and discuss complaints and incidents related to quarrying and mining operations in Perak, such as rock fall accidents involving the death and injury of quarry workers.