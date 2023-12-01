PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The Foreign Ministry (KLN) today clarified that the letter of invitation to Menteri Besar of Kedah Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor dated November 25, 2023, was only to participate in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS complex on November 27.

“The invitation was based on the appropriateness of his involvement in the programme,” it said.

KLN was referring to Muhammad Sanusi’s statement during the Kedah State Assembly session on November 29 on there being no seat prepared for him during the pre-council meeting with the prime minister at Hotel Raia, Alor Setar which was held prior the start of the prime minister’s working visit to Sadao, Thailand on November 27, 2023.

KLN said the Kedah menteri besar was not scheduled to be involved in the pre-council meeting with the prime minister and the invitation letter dated November 25, 2023, also did not mention it.

“When the menteri besar of Kedah decided to also attend this pre-council meeting, YAB prime minister prepared a seat for him,” it said.

According to KLN, the menteri besar of Kedah was also not involved in the prime minister’s visit to Sadao, Thailand, but to fulfil his request at the last minute, the prime minister agreed to allow him to join the prime minister’s official delegation. — Bernama

