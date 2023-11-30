KUALA LUMPUR, 30 Nov —The Ministry of National Unity has implemented 632 community-related programmes this year with the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge as the most successful and widely accepted, said its minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

This, he said, was evident with the Dewan Negara agreeing to implement the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge on the second day of the first meeting of every Parliament session.

He told this to reporters after appearing as a guest at a programme hosted by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) in conjunction with the upcoming Christmas celebration here today.

Also present was Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Yesterday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said that the reciting of the Rukun Negara pledge will be carried out at the opening of every Dewan Rakyat session, which is the second day of the first meeting of every Parliament session.

He said the decision followed a proposal by Aaron for the Rukun Negara pledge to be recited in full starting with the preamble and followed by its five principles.

Aaron, when elaborating on the matter, said that the recitation of the Rukun Negara in Parliament is one of the ministry’s efforts to empower the culture of the Rukun Negara principles at all levels.

This, he said, was in line with the cabinet’s decision which stipulated that the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge should be encouraged to enhance self-identity and patriotism in the daily life of the community.

In another development, Aaron said the national-level National Unity Week will be celebrated in Johor next year.

This year, the celebration was held in Kuching, Sarawak, on May 21. — Bernama