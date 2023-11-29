ALOR SETAR, Nov 29 — The total cost for solid waste collection and public cleansing services in Kedah from January to October reached more than RM235.112 million, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Major (Rtd) Mansor Zakaria said a large part of the expenses was borne by the federal government.

“The demand for payment to all local authorities (PBT) in Kedah is only more than RM40.494 million. The rest of the payment is borne by the federal government,” he said when replying to a question from Teh Swee Leong (PH-Kota Darulaman).

He added that based on the receipt of the Kumpulan Wang Pengurusan Sisa Pepejal dan Pembersihan Awam (KWPSPPA) ending on Oct 31, the total arrears of PBT in Kedah to Solid Waste And Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) amounted to more than RM89.5 million.

Mansor said the arrears of the Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) were the highest, reaching RM23 million, followed by the Kubang Pasu Municipal Council (MPKP) at RM12.6 million.

Meanwhile, Mansor said the average weight of solid waste collected in Kedah in 2022 was more than 1,649 tonnes per day, compared to more than 1,675 tonnes per day as of October.

“This means there is a 1.53 per cent increase in waste in 2023 compared to 2022. Currently, there are three sanitary solid waste disposal sites, an incinerator plant and a leachate treatment plant.

“All the facilities belong to the federal government where the sanitary landfill sites provide material acquisition centre facilities to separate recycled materials before they are disposed of at the landfill site to ensure the longevity of the solid waste landfill site,” he said. — Bernama