KUCHING, Nov 29 — Sarawak Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment is evaluating a proposal for a hyperscale green data centre worth RM17.6 billion.

Its minister Datuk Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, without elaborating on the proposal, said Sarawak is now becoming more prominent as a destination for digital investment.

He said Sarawak will continue to diversify its digital investment portfolio to build a robust ecosystem.

“The state is now actively attracting high-value, high-growth investments that can catapult its economy to achieve high-income status by 2030,” Awang Tengah, who is also the deputy premier, said in his winding-up speech in the Sarawak State Assembly.

He said based on the preliminary figures for the first three quarters of this year, Sarawak recorded RM16.69 billion worth of investments despite the sluggish global economy.

“The manufacturing sector contributed 68 per cent of the total investment, followed by 19 per cent from the primary sector and 13 per cent from the services sector,” he said, adding that these investments are expected to create more than 4,500 employment opportunities.

He said the manufacturing sector was the largest contributor to investment, attracting RM11.37 billion worth of investment from 73 projects mainly in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal products and electrical and electronic products.

He said domestic and foreign investors continue to place confidence in Sarawak due to the favourable investment climate.

He said this is evident in the newly approved manufacturing-related investments, such as non-metallic mineral products (graphite) worth RM6.3 billion; chemical and chemical products (Epichlorohydrin or ECH and fertiliser) worth RM769 million; and basic metal products (steel pipe), RM62 million.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak has been receiving new investment proposals from both foreign and domestic investors, including components for batteries used in electric vehicles (RM5 billion); green metal (RM2.59 billion); and medical gloves (RM1.5 billion).

He said investment in mining was the main contributor of the primary sector with four main projects from oil and gas upstream activities worth RM2.7 billion.

He said the state is now focusing on promoting a digital and green economy, leveraging on its renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions such as carbon trading and innovative climate mitigation and adaptation technology.

“We aspire to be a regional leader in innovation and technology-based economy,” he added.