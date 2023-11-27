BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Nov 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin has expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for assisting in the safe release of their nationals held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

Anwar said that this was conveyed to him during their meeting in conjunction with his one-day working visit to Sadao, Thailand today.

“Prime Minister Srettha has expressed his appreciation to us for our efforts in helping in the safe release of the Thai nationals held captive by Hamas.

“I said we did what we could, but it was the wisdom of Hamas and Egypt that provided a pathway for the release (of the Thais),” he told a press conference at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) complex here after the visit.

Advertisement

Earlier, it was reported that three more Thais held by Hamas were released from Gaza on Sunday, taking to 17 the number of Thai nationals freed since the four-day truce with the Israeli forces began on Friday.

Meanwhile, regarding the tension in southern Thailand, Anwar said even though it is an internal matter for that country, Malaysia feels responsible to facilitate and help ease the tension.

He said that this is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the people in southern Thailand so that they can practice their way of life, religion, and culture in compliance with Thai laws.

Advertisement

“I see a willingness from the Thai Prime Minister to find a solution to the issue, and we will only act as facilitators to assist the efforts led by former Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Zulkifli (Zainal Abidin), and those efforts will continue,” he said.

Anwar’s one-day visit, held at the invitation of Srettha, among others, aims to discuss issues related to Malaysia-Thailand bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister was accompanied by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin; and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah. — Bernama