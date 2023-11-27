KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The non-Dual Language Programme (DLP) class to be introduced next year at schools taking part in the scheme is based on existing guidelines, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

She said the class is important to uphold Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

“I would like to explain that the guidelines have remained until now, we never mentioned any changes.

“For those who have implemented the DLP, we can carry on with it, there is no problem with that.

Advertisement

“We will start the one non-DLP class next year to ensure the government’s commitment to uphold Bahasa Melayu as our national language,” Fadhlina told Parliament during her winding up speech for debate on the Education Ministry’s allocations under the Supply Bill 2024 today.

Fadhlina was responding to MCA’s Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who asked if there were new conditions for the implementation of DLP that requires a minimum of one full class per school learning the subjects in Bahasa Melayu as a prerequisite for DLP classes.

The education minister also assured Parliament that there was no need to worry about mastering the English language as there are many existing programmes and policies which strengthens the English language.

Advertisement

“DLP is just a programme, there are other approaches to encourage the improvement that will be conducted,” she added.

Previously, The Star reported stakeholders as clainming the DLP is being subtly reduced, leading to attempts to get the programme removed.

The Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia (PAGE) reportedly said that some top national full DLP schools have been forced by their principals to introduce non-DLP classes and move students there, even though the parents do not want it.