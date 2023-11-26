MELAKA, Nov 26 — The body of a two-year-old boy, who was believed to have fallen into a drain at Taman Goodwood, Bukit Palah, here, yesterday has been found.

Muhammad Danish Mohd Faizal’s body was found by a member of the public at 9.30am today before the authorities were alerted.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 officer Zulkhairani Ramli said the body was found floating about 1.3 kilometres from the spot where he was reported to have gone missing.

He said the victim was found in a 4.6-metre-wide and almost two-metre-deep drain, following a nearly 18-hour search that began yesterday evening.

“We received information from the public regarding the discovery of an object floating in a drain in the Taman Desa Baru area before dispatching rescue personnel to the location and finding that the object was a boy’s body.

“The body has been sent to the Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem,” he told reporters when met at the scene today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the victim’s mother, Nor Amiza Che Kar, 28, said her youngest son, Muhammad Danish Mohd Faizal, and his sibling were playing near the drain, which was full of water due to heavy rains in the afternoon, while she and her husband were selling “nasi kerabu” near the scene of the incident.

According to her, they only realised the boy was missing at about 3.30pm, and his sibling did not know his whereabouts, she said, adding that only his slippers were on the grass nearby. — Bernama