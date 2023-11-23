KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Selangor has not waived royalties for sand mining, state Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has said.

He added that government-linked companies are also not exempted, The Star reported today.

Amirudin said there is no record of Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB) — a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated that was entrusted with the revitalisation of Sungai Klang — applying for a waiver.

“In fact, they have paid up to RM180,000 in royalties and RM15,854 in toll fees.

“This brings the total sum to RM195,894,” Amirudin was quoted as saying at the Selangor state assembly sitting.

Amirudin was replying to Hulu Kelang assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali from Bersatu who was reported to have asked about LLSB and other private companies that purportedly secured approvals to mine sand in Selangor.

Azmin raised concerns about private tin mining company KL Larut said to have permission to mine sand on 424 hectares of state land in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, until 2030 when its lease was renewed by the Selangor Director of Land and Mines (PTGS) in 2020.

The Opposition assemblyman who had been Amirudin’s predecessor as Selangor MB urged the state to reassess its decision on KL Larut.

According to Azmin, only Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd (KSSB) should conduct sand mining on state land.

“My concern is whether a private company will take responsibility for any problems that may arise in the future once it has ceased mining in the area,” Azmin was quoted as saying.

Amirudin replied that KL Larut was given permission as it had the experience and track record to undertake sand mining operations.

He added that PTGS also saw a necessity to expedite the construction of hybrid off-river augmentation system ponds in Selangor.

Apart from LLSB and KL Larut, Amirudin said that only KSSB would be authorised to mine for sand on state land.

Amirudin also said that sand extraction is only a small part of LLSB's Sungai Klang clean-up project, with a more significant yield coming from mud and debris.

He said that as the initiator of the cleaning programme, LLSB is obligated to see the process through to completion.