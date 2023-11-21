KUCHING, Nov 21 — It is timely for the Sarawak Ombudsman Bill 2023 to be tabled as the law would help tremendously in enhancing the performance, responsibilities and duties, and the delivery of public service.

In stating this, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap says every member of the public is entitled to all these in the first instance, adding that the Bill signifies the seriousness and commitment of the state government, under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, in matters concerning public transparency.

“This law is a crucial step towards creating a trustworthy and efficient government, and provides a channel for people to submit legitimate complaints against public servants and public agencies to the Ombudsman, who is tasked with conducting fair and unbiased investigations.

“The Ombudsman can investigate, expose and help correct illegal behaviour on the part of public servants. This will help in curbing abuse of power, corruption, misconduct and dereliction of duties by the ‘Little Napoleons’ in public service by enhancing good governance, which is essential for promoting accountability and transparency,” he said in debating the Bill yesterday.

Adding on, Yap remarked: “When public institutions operate in a fair, efficient and transparent manner, it will create an environment that is conducive to investment and business growth.

“This, in turn, can lead to job creation, increased productivity and overall economic development of Sarawak.”

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman also said the Ombudsman Bill would supplement other laws like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

“I fully support the passing of the Sarawak Ombudsman Bill into law as it demonstrates the GPS government’s commitment towards an efficient, competent and accountable public administration, and also towards building a brighter future for everyone, and that should be celebrated and embraced,” he added. — Borneo Post Online