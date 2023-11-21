KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is still examining the need to license or register large platform providers such as Google, Meta, and TikTok, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said among the matters being examined were implications from a policy point of view on services, investment, trade as well as consumer safety aspects and taxation methods in Malaysia.

“The government has not yet made a decision or taken a position on this matter, but initial efforts have been made through a series of engagements which seek to get input or feedback from various stakeholders in Malaysia regarding this matter,” she said during the Minister’s Question Time session.

She said this in reply to a question from Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (PN-Kuala Kangsar) regarding the ongoing consideration of imposing licences on major platform providers such as Google, Meta and TikTok which generate revenue through content from local media organisations.

Teo said that a committee has also been established to look into issues related to legislation in order to determine the best method to achieve beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders, including the local media industry. — Bernama

