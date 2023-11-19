JAKARTA, Nov 19 — The Malaysian ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, is optimistic about improving tourist arrivals between Malaysia and Indonesia through enhanced connectivity.

Despite current connectivity not reaching pre-pandemic level, both countries are connected with the re-opening of routes, such as Jakarta-Kuching-Jakarta by AirAsia Indonesia and Kertajati-Kuala Lumpur-Kertajati by AirAsia Malaysia and Malaysia Airlines.

“The emergence of a new airline — TransNusa — also provides an alternative for Malaysia-Indonesia travel,” he told reporters at the Malaysia Food and Travel Fair 2023 at QBig BSD City Tangerang in Banten, organised by Tourism Malaysia Jakarta.

He said his meetings with the provincial governments of North Sumatra, Riau and West Kalimantan had renewed hope for improved connectivity between Malaysia and Indonesia to benefit their peoples, nations and the region.

Malaysia’s aim is to attract 15.6 million international tourists this year, specifically targeting 2.68 million Indonesian tourists.

In the first half of 2023, Malaysia recorded 1.45 million Indonesian tourist arrivals and approximately 1.2 million Malaysians visiting Indonesia, facilitated by air connectivity of 590 flights per week.

Meanwhile, the ongoing event, drawing in an estimated 20,000 visitors, from November 16 to 19 offers a unique opportunity to savour Malaysian delights such as nasi lemak, roti canai and sweet treats like ais cendol, alongside the aromatic spices of Penang and the must-try Musang King durian.

Tourism Malaysia Jakarta director Junus Suhid said the fair served as a platform for attendees to explore attractive destinations in Malaysia and to gain insights into the country’s healthcare and educational facilities. — Bernama