KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has suspended the operating licence of C&L Minerals Sdn Bhd for 28 days, effective November 19, after one of its lorries crashed into 14 vehicles in Putrajaya on Sept 20.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a statement said an investigation by APAD’s Licensing Suspension and Revocation Committee found that the company did not comply with the legal requirements of the licence.

“The suspension is imposed on offences related to the failure to comply with the legal requirements of the licence under the Land Transportation Act 2010 (Act 715) and reckless driving, in addition to having a huge number of speeding fines,” read the statement.

It also stressed that any transaction related to the Operator’s Licence for the company will not be allowed after the suspension period.

In the incident, a sand-laden lorry belonging to the company crashed into the vehicles at KM5.7, Jalan Persiaran Utara, Putrajaya, killing two people.

In the meantime, APAD said the investigation report was delayed because the committee had to conduct further technical checks with the relevant agencies under MOT to identify the cause of the accident and to ensure that such tragedies do not recur.

The agency will not compromise on offences involving reckless driving of land public transport vehicles that result in accidents and pose a threat to road users’ safety, it added.

Meanwhile, it said MOT has instructed relevant agencies to conduct compliance and safety audit inspections on high-risk operators.

It also reminded operators to monitor the performance of their drivers and always take care of their welfare to ensure the safety of road users.

The ministry also hoped that the action imposed on C&L Minerals Sdn Bhd would serve as a lesson and reminder to other operators to always adhere to regulations, especially involving safety. — Bernama