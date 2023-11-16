KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― Malaysia's construction sector has recorded remarkable growth this year with an impressive 9,144 projects taking flight as of September, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said those endeavours represent substantial investments of RM63 billion dedicated to private initiatives and RM84 billion for government projects.

According to Nanta, about 91 per cent of the projects were managed by local contractors, a testament to their expertise in shaping Malaysia's infrastructure landscape.

“These statistics not only symbolise contracts but also embody progress, development, and the unwavering promise of a brighter future as well as showcasing the vibrancy of our construction industry.

“Today's infrastructural investments pave the way for enhanced connectivity, improved education, superior healthcare, and an elevated quality of life for every Malaysian.”

Nanta said this in his remarks at the opening ceremony of International Construction Week (ICW) 2023 and Malaysia International Building and Construction Industry Showcase (BuildExpo Malaysia) at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

Themed ‘Leading ESG in Construction’, ICW 2023 is the 22nd edition organised at Mitec from November 15 to 17. ― Bernama