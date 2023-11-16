KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A tower crane operator was confirmed dead after he was found unconscious inside a crane that was about 20 metres high at a construction site in Persiaran KLCC near here this afternoon.

Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Mior Muhammad Fikri Mohd Zaini said the department received an emergency call at 5.43pm and an engine with 10 personnel from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the location.

According to him, the 27-year-old victim was brought down at 7.46pm using an adjacent tower crane before being handed over to the police.

“An examination by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health confirmed that the victim had died,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya when contacted by Bernama said the body of the local man was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for an autopsy.

“So far the case is classified as sudden death and will be investigated accordingly,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement