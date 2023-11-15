KOTA BARU, Nov 15 — The state government is set to collaborate with almost 50 Kelantan-born influencers on social media to promote Visit Kelantan Year 2024.

Kelantan Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor said that as native Kelantanese, the influencers would be the best “salespersons” to promote the uniqueness and attractions of the state to lure local and foreign tourists.

“We need as many salespersons as possible to promote and disseminate information about Kelantan’s diverse tourist attractions to a wider audience.

“The influencers can leverage their social media platforms, such as TikTok, for this purpose,” he said during a casual talk in conjunction with Visit Kelantan Year 2024 here last night.

Kamarudin further said that to enliven the Visit Kelantan Year 2024, efforts are also being made to resume the operations of Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier, Scoot, on the Kota Bharu-Singapore route, which has been suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kamarudin said he had been briefed about the matter by the management of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) Kota Baru. — Bernama

