KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― The government will not act arbitrarily against any party, and all actions will be taken in accordance with existing laws, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

According to him, only 19 of the 960 cases investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15) between 2010 and September this year were charged in court.

“This shows that we are transparent and do not take action against any party indiscriminately. Actions were taken according to the laws,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Baru) on the scope and level used by the government to determine whether or not certain issues belong to race, religion and royalty, or 3R issues.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said 60 out of 104 cases related to 3R had been resolved, while the rest were still being investigated.

Of the total, he said 47 cases involved royal institution, religion (30) and race (27).

However, Shamsul Anuar said the government has no plans to enact laws to be used specifically in 3R cases, as the existing laws were sufficient to deal with the issues. ― Bernama