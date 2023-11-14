KUCHING, Nov 14 — Sarawak is prepared to face the north-east monsoon, which started on November 11 and is expected to end in March next year.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also state Disaster Management Committee chairman (JPBN), said the committee has 5,501 personnel on standby to provide rescue services and aid.

“JPBN Sarawak, through the Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force (APM) is prepared to assist with 748 land, sea, river and air assets as well as 207 support assets.

“These assets and personnel are on standby at all times to face this monsoon. We have also distributed 70 fibre boats to help with evacuations,” he said in a statement today.

“A total of 627 temporary relief centres, which can house 162,091 disaster victims, are also ready to be operational at any time.

“The state APM has also prepared 4,000 kits of food as additional supplies for the evacuees,” he said, adding that 154 flood-risk areas have been identified. — Bernama

