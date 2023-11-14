KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today pledged that immediate action will be taken against those found to be hoarding rice seeds.

Speaking in Parliament today, he said authorities have already made arrests related to rice hoarding in 20 locations.

“There should not be any hoarding, if there is, we are warning all (who are involved) to give full cooperation. I’m saying this in front of live telecast, hope there is no more hoarding.

“As for the price of rice, this can be discussed later, let’s plant (the rice) first,” Mohamad told the Parliament during Ministers’ Question Time today.

Advertisement

The minister was responding to Bersatu’s Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal who asked about complaints from rice farmers about the lack of seeds in the market as well as cases of profiteering.

Syed Abu Hussin said this could lead to some farmers being unable to plant rice this season.

In a report by The Star on Saturday, it is said that in five months, the country may face a severe shortage of local white rice due to unpredictable weather and the bloated price of rice seeds.

Advertisement

It was reported that the erratic weather, said to be the result of climate change, has kept farmers on a lookout even though they had switched to a schedule that would allow them to harvest five times every two years.

Mohamad added today that the government will take necessary steps including enforcement action to ensure that rice is planted according to schedule.

“We will act as soon as possible,” he added.