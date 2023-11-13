KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — Young leaders of the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) have been reminded not to use their positions in the party to secure higher ranks and wealth.

Gagasan Rakyat deputy president Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it should be used as an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the development of the state.

“Make sure we serve all the people regardless of political affiliation. If every politician applies this, the people will feel protected and it will make it easier for us to achieve the goal of developing the nation and the state of Sabah,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the party’s Youth, Women and Beliawanis meeting here today.

Advertisement

Masidi, who is also Sabah finance minister, said party leaders and members must always be aware of the current situation faced by the people in Sabah and ensure that every initiative, programme and decision of the party is in line with the interests of the people and the well-being of the state.

He said the quality of Gagasan Rakyat’s leadership will ensure that the party always remains relevant and accepted by the people. — Bernama

Advertisement