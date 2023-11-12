KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today clarified that none of its officers are currently assigned to Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

In a statement today, it said according to Treasury Circular 1Pekeliling Perbendaharaan (1PP), MACC personnel cannot participate in meetings related to external agency acquisitions.

“There is no MACC officer stationed at the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

“Secondly, MACC officers are prohibited from participating in any meetings of boards, committees, or secretariats related to acquisitions in external agencies according to 1PP,” it said.

MACC also said that it has concluded investigations concerning the misappropriation of Mitra funds spanning from 2019 to 2021

This, it said, led to the successful prosecution of 12 cases, with 10 still undergoing trial, and two individuals admitting guilt.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, MACC has also taken action to review the management of Mitra funds to strengthen the procedures and transparency of Mitra fund distribution to the Indian community in the country,” it said.

The General Practice Advisory Report on the System and Procedure for the Management of Funds for the Socioeconomic Development of the Indian Community by Mitra was presented to the National Unity Ministry on February 22, 2022.

It said this was a precautionary step to eliminate any chances of corruption, abuse of power, or misappropriation of government funds.

On Friday, Mitra Special Task Force Committee chairman, Datuk R. Ramanan reportedly said MACC officers will join its special task force committee to help monitor the management of its fund.

He said this was to ensure that the fund was fully utilised and distributed in a more transparent manner for the development of the Indian community.

“I thank Tan Sri Azam Baki because he has given us his officer who will also be present (during meetings) and will guide us to make sure no mismanagement (of funds) happens,” he told a press conference, referring to the MACC chief commissioner.

This move would ensure that every application to Mitra would be subjected to a clearer screening process, he said.

Ramanan said this when commenting on Azam’s statement last Tuesday that MACC investigations into the misappropriation of Mitra funds had been completed and those involved had been charged. Azam was reported to have made recommendations to strengthen Mitra’s management procedure.