KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Former Penang deputy chief minister P. Ramasamy said he has handed over a cheque worth RM1.52 million to representatives of controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik as ordered by the High Court after losing two defamation suits recently.

However, the former DAP politician said Dr Zakir cannot give away the money for the Palestinian cause as previously pledged until the courts have finished hearing his appeal against the judgment.

“Handed over the cheque of RM1,520,000 from Malaysian Tamilar Kural to Mr Felix Lim of Messrs Mureli Navaretnam this afternoon.

“The money will be paid to Zakir Naik’s lawyers and to be kept in the Client’s account, till all the appeals processes are exhausted. The Plaintiff can’t ‘touch’ or ‘pledge’ the money to any cause until all the processes are over! The fight is still ON!” Ramasamy posted on his Facebook account yesterday.

The RM1.52 million was a crowdfund that started after the High Court ruled in favour of Dr Zakir’s two defamation suits against Ramasamy that were filed in 2019.

Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz ordered Ramasamy to make a public apology to Dr Zakir and pay the latter damages in compensation within 30 days of the ruling, which was on November 2.

The amount included RM1 million for general damages, RM100,000 for compensatory damages, RM100,000 for aggravated damages, and RM250,000 for exemplary damages, and RM70,000 in court costs.

On November 4, Dr Zakir said that he will donate the full sum of the defamation compensation to the Palestinian cause.

Ramasamy has said that he intends to appeal the verdict, and if the Court of Appeal decides in his favour, the funds raised will be donated to those in need.