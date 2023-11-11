PUTRAJAYA, Nov 11 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has denied claims of appointing a third party or consultant to convey information regarding its research and development (R&D) funding schemes to the public.

In a statement today, Mosti said it received inquiries of a scam related to a workshop that claimed it could facilitate the grant application under the ministry’s Applied Innovation Fund.

The ministry said those wanting to join the workshop were allegedly charged a fee of RM1,800 and were promised approval in their application.

Mosti said it has never organised any workshop that demands payment from the public, adding the success of applications for its R&D funding is subject to compliance with the prescribed terms and criteria in addition to recommendations by the appointed panel of expert evaluators.

The ministry reminded the public to be wary of such scams, not to be easily duped by unrealistic promises and to always check for the latest information.

Interested parties can access information regarding Mosti R&D funding schemes at sdb.mosti.gov.my. — Bernama

