IPOH, Nov 11 — The National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2023 has received an overwhelming response, with over 200,000 people attending the second day of the event at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout here today.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said he is confident the total number of visitors will exceed their stipulated target of 350,000 people.

“Thank you for coming and, although it rained today, the attendance is quite satisfactory.

Today’s sales, especially crops, rice and so on, received a good response from the people of Perak. Thank you to the media for the publicity and the public was able to attend and view the agricultural and food products,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who was representing the Prime Minister, launched the HPPNK 2023 celebration at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout here today.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mohamad said the Unity Government appreciated the services and contributions of farmers, breeders and fishermen in the country and described this group of people as national heroes who always strived to ensure the country’s food supply was sufficient and guaranteed.

He added the HPPNK celebration is a special medium to nurture the spirit and renew the determination of the country’s food producers to work harder to increase income for the well-being of the family and the community as well as the prosperity of the country.

“So far, the HPPNK has been celebrated 48 times. Indeed, the struggle, spirit and contributions that have existed will continue to be remembered and valued forever,” he said.

According to him, the biannual celebration is an intermediary for farmers, breeders and fishermen to gain new exposure, expand collaboration networks and open strategic opportunities for business potential throughout the celebration period.

The new concept of the HPPNK 2023 provides special attraction to the youths by emphasising four key areas, namely Agro Millenia, Agro Technology and Innovation, Prosperous Madani and Agro Madani.

Mohamad then officiated the launch of the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) 50th anniversary commemorative coin which will be sold at RM10 in conjunction with the anniversary, which was celebrated in February.

LPP director-general Datuk Azulita Salim said the special gold coin issued was to show appreciation for the services of the farmers and breeders, adding that 6,000 such coins will be sold with the cooperation of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) from next month. — Bernama