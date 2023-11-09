KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development will implement the Pre-Tahfiz Kindergarten Programme in 10,843 kindergartens of the Community Development Department (Kemas) to empower children with al-Quran education.

Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the existing curriculum in the kindergarten will be strengthened and included with the new programme so that the knowledge of faith, worship, prayers and religion can be applied from the kindergarten level.

“Two days ago, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah witnessed the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Kemas and Pahang Foundation.

“The Pahang Foundation has implemented the same programme in 21 of its kindergartens in the state together with the PINTA Foundation (a coalition of the National Association of Tahfiz al-Quran Institutions) which sponsors tahfiz schools throughout the country and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) for the preparation of pedagogy or teaching methods for Kemas teachers,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Advertisement

He said this when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee stage for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The programme is also one of the ministry’s strategic plans in comprehensively developing rural human capital to empower al-Quran education for children at an early age.

In addition, it also aims to produce young huffaz (Quran memorisers).

Advertisement

Under the 2024 Budget, RM20 million was allocated for the implementation of the Kemas Pre-Tahfiz Kindergarten programme. — Bernama