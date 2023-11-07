BANGI, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government will concentrate on improving the quality of education in schools nationwide starting next year.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the measure is important in order for Malaysia to progress as a developed nation.

“The important thing is that from January next year, I want to emphasise the quality of education.

“Our country cannot rise if the quality of our education cannot progress and improve,” he said in his here.

Advertisement

He said the Education Ministry will “focus completely” on helping students master languages and other subjects like mathematics, science, computers, and religions.

Anwar also called on parents of schoolgoing children to be more involved in their children’s education.

“Every night, focus at least half an hour or one hour on revision,” he said.

Advertisement

Anwar also said he will raise the quality of education at this Friday’s Cabinet meeting.