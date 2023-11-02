JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — PKR’s former Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail died tonight at the Segamat Hospital due to health complications.

She was 73.

Natrah, a PKR Wanita leadership council member, was pronounced dead at about 9pm.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed her death in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“She (Natrah) was a good person, orderly, and always dedicated to advocating for the people’s welfare,” wrote Fahmi, who is also the PKR information chief.

Several Johor PKR leaders including Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim and Johor PKR Youth chief Mohamad Taufiq Ismail also expressed their sadness over her death.

It was understood that Natrah had been receiving cancer treatment at the Segamat Hospital for the past week. Prior to that, she had been treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru.

Natrah last made headlines in 2021 claiming that she had been approached to defect and give her support as a federal lawmaker to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

She was reported to have rejected the offer.

In last year’s 15th general election (GE15), Natrah was not fielded as a PKR candidate due to her ailing heath, with Dr Zaliha Mustafa replacing her as the Sekijang MP.