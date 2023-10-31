KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on academics to work closely with the government and leaders to manage current and future challenges and issues affecting the country.

He said the government and academics must work together to find the best and most effective efforts to generate knowledge which harnesses the efforts and creativity of local people towards sustainable social and cultural progress.

“Not to mention all the advantages of technology and the vibrancy of the digital wave. I believe it brings advantages and potential that can be combined to benefit the community and the country,” he said in his speech at the 15th National Academic Awards here tonight.

The text of his speech was read out by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Anwar said that the present era, which is full of challenges and disruptions, not only poses obstacles to the development agenda but also to efforts to inculcate good values and morals as well as commitment to knowledge.

The prime minister said that narrow-mindedness, ideologies centred on materials and inconsistent principles also continue to complicate the situation.

“Through a global lens, we can see various clashes. Clash of trade blocs, environmental crises as well as wars and prolonged conflicts.

“These clashes adversely affect the country and we must manage it in a way which is not only effective and strategic, but fast and practical,” he said.

Anwar said all the challenges and disruptions demanded that academics strengthen their sense of responsibility to the agenda of nation-building and aspirations.

He also hoped that local academics to play a role in leading the wisdom and the nation’s way of thinking, especially in mobilising the Malaysia Madani concept as a national ethos which calls for virtue.

Anwar also gave the assurance that the unity government under his leadership will continue to encourage all institutions of higher learning (IPTs), particularly in their efforts to explore and create new fields of study, including the fields of economics, well-being and sustainability.

“The development and broadening of knowledge must also be a national agenda which is free from politics and self-interest.

“Developing a higher education ecosystem which meets global standards should be a continuous effort. We want to position Malaysia as a country that elevates and respects knowledge,” he said.

Touching on the National Academic Awards, Anwar said the event should be seen as significant in continuing the tradition of giving the highest recognition to top local academics.

He said society always needs academics with integrity as role models. — Bernama