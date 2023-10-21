SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — PAS lawmaker Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan today raised concerns that on the potential impact on Islamic law practice if non-Muslim MPs and state come to hold a more significant influence.

The Permatang Pauh MP said elected representatives bear the responsibility of shaping and enacting laws, including those related to Islamic principles.

"Every aspect of life in the country is governed by the law. The Constitution in Malaysia is administered by Parliament, the institution responsible for formulating and passing laws, both at the national level and within states are through the assemblymen.

"So, if individuals who become MP and state assemblymen, lack an understanding of Islamic teachings, are non-Muslim, or adhere to secular and liberal beliefs, we run the risk of witnessing laws being created and enacted that do not align with Islamic principles.

"This is what we mean by the potential threat to Islam in our nation," he said during his speech at the 69th PAS Muktamar held at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here, today.

Meanwhile, Perak PAS representative Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Aziz said for the first time in Umno-Barisan Nasional’s (BN) history, that they are not representing the voice of Malay Muslims.

"Today, PH, with 11 per cent, and BN, with 33 per cent of Malay votes in GE15, are considered weak in protecting the interests of Malay Muslims.

"Instead, the majority of these votes are now represented by Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS, but unfortunately, the largest Malay voice is not leading the government," he said.

He also mentioned that although there is a significant number of Malay Muslims, the largest community does not play a leading role in the country because they are still divided.

"They are divided due to differing opinions, minor issues, political differences, or not voting because they dislike politics or consider politics unimportant.

"Meanwhile, non-Malays who do not embrace Islam have united and now hold political power," he said.