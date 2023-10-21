SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — Selangor PAS chief Sallehen Mukhyi said Perikatan Nasional should ensure party machinery is ready before nominating candidates for any elections.

He said the move is necessary to prevent candidates from facing difficulties when campaigning due to the absence of party machinery in the respective areas.

“We should focus on the Parliament and State Assembly seats where PN has not won, so there should be a guideline and a standard set.

“We do not want to nominate candidates when they do not have the necessary machinery. The decision on candidates needs to be scrutinised because some of the candidates can simply meet the leaders and become candidates,” he said while presenting a motion to support the President’s policy speech at the 69th Pas Annual Assembly here today.

He said party leaders should not just shortlist candidates solely based on the resumes they bring.

Sallehen suggested that PAS or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) should not nominate candidates if the standard is not there.

He said that a guideline would be helpful for respective parties when fielding their candidates.

On the other hand, Negeri Sembilan delegate Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa added that the component parties of PN should agree on the seats they intend to contest much earlier.

“We barely knew which seats would be contested in the upcoming election,” he added.