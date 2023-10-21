PEKAN, Oct 21 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) inspected and tested 1,144 assets today and declared they were in good condition, said the Deputy Secretary-General (Housing and Community Wellbeing) of the Ministry of Local Government Development Suhaimi Ali@Ahmad.

He said all the assets are placed in 337 fire and rescue stations nationwide and are ready to be mobilised if needed, especially during the monsoon season.

Suhaimi added that among assets that have been inspected involve multi-functional machinery including light transport vehicles, heavy transport besides marine vehicles and air assets such as helicopters and drones.

“Today a comprehensive inspection and testing of the department’s logistics has been carried out, this preparedness involves the entire personnel and logistics including coordination such as joint training, patrolling activities and risk analysis in identified hotspots.

“It also involves analysing secondary effects such as landslides, fallen trees and disconnected areas that require assistance from the department,” he said during a press conference after officiating the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) preparedness JBPM 2023/2024 launch ceremony here, today.

At the ceremony, a water rescue simulation performance was also held, followed by the release of machinery and departmental assets as a symbol of the launch.

Commenting further, Suhaimi said about 750 locations have been identified in Pahang as flood risk areas besides three water surge phenomenon risk areas and 25 critical slope locations.

Earlier, in his speech, he said the JBPM had also set up 13 MTL Rapid Action Teams in 11 states and two Federal Territories in Peninsular Malaysia.

This team comprises 15 personnel for each team and also includes officers from the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) who will be ready every day at the location designated by the state JBPM.

In the meantime, he said that an average of 302 deaths due to drowning were reported every year from 2019 to last year, which is much higher than deaths caused by fire incidents.

Therefore, he reminded the community, especially parents, to monitor children’s activities during the MTL period which is expected to start from November this year until March next year. — Bernama